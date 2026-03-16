Atlanta spa shootings: 5 years since 8 people killed

The Brief Members of Congress introduced a resolution marking five years since the Atlanta spa shootings. The 2021 attack killed eight people, including six Asian women, and injured one other person. Lawmakers say the measure also highlights the continued rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.



Several members of Congress have introduced a resolution commemorating the five-year remembrance of the Atlanta spa shootings.

U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath of Georgia, Grace Meng of New York, Judy Chu of California and Nikema Williams of Georgia announced the measure Monday, marking the anniversary of the March 16, 2021 attack.

A gunman killed eight people, including six Asian women, and injured another person during shootings at two spas and a massage parlor in the Atlanta area. The violence occurred during a nationwide surge in anti-Asian hate crimes linked to rhetoric blaming Asian Americans for the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying:

"Five years after the Atlanta spa shootings, our city still carries the grief of the eight lives stolen in an act of anti-Asian hate," McBath said. "That tragedy shook our community and left lasting pain for the families, loved ones, and neighbors who continue to mourn."

Meng, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said the attack marked a painful moment for many Asian Americans.

Chu said the anniversary serves as a reminder of the impact of anti-Asian hate during the pandemic.

"Their memory reminds us of the painful surge in anti-Asian hate that scarred our nation during the pandemic and the responsibility we all share to confront it," Chu said.

Williams said honoring the victims should also mean continuing efforts to protect communities from violence.

"The work to protect Asian American communities and confront anti-Asian hate is as urgent as it was five years ago," Williams said.

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Lawmakers said the resolution also acknowledges the lasting trauma experienced by Asian American communities since the attack.

Federal hate crime statistics show anti-Asian incidents remain significantly higher than before the pandemic. Recent data indicates anti-Asian hate crimes are nearly three times higher than pre-pandemic levels, while anti-Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander hate crimes have reached their highest levels since the FBI began tracking the category in 2013.

A 2025 survey found that 63% of Asian Americans reported feeling unsafe in everyday spaces, and the same percentage said they feared becoming victims of discrimination within the next five years.

The backstory:

The spa shootings took place in Fulton County and Cherokee County. Robert Aaron Long has already been convicted of killing 4 of the people involved in Cherokee County. He has pleaded not guilty in Fulton County.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking the death penalty for Long. All four of the victims in Dulton County were women.

Long was a resident of Woodstock at the time of the shootings and reportedly bought a gun to kill himself. Instead, he bought a bottle of bourbon and then drove to Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth. After he drank the bourbon, he went inside and opened fire.

Next, Long allegedly drove to Fulton County where he shot and killed three women at Gold Spa on Piedmont Road and then shot a woman to death across the street at Aromatherapy Spa.

Long was arrested a couple of hours later driving south on Interstate 75. Six of the 8 victims were of Asian decent.

Long was sentenced to life in prison in Cherokee County, but is seeking to avoid the death penalty in Fulton County.