Atlanta sneaker store gets a 'Remix'

They say you can’t judge a book by its cover. And in the case of the old Carnegie Library in Little Five Points, the stately brick exterior is little indication of the colorful collection housed inside.

We spent the morning at now-legendary sneaker store WishATL, which just reopened last month with an entirely new look, dubbed “Wish Remix.” Specializing in limited-edition lines from the world’s top footwear brands, even Atlantans who have never been inside WishATL have seen the long lines forming out front, whenever another must-have-now shoe is released. From Air Jordans to Converse, Nike to Vans Vault — the sneakers that set today’s trends can be found inside this sole-ful Little Five Points boutique store.

Now … about that “remix.” Designers have transformed the space into a hip, colorful, and very modern space inspired by skate culture, hip-hop icons, and the building’s own history as a library. Cool touches include a wall created by more than 50,000 shoelaces and a stairwell lined with thousands of books — not to mention the underground sneaker vault and the much-photographed, 30-foot Outkast mural on the side of the building.

WishATL is located at 447 Moreland Avenue in Atlanta’s Little Five Points; regular store hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

More information is available by clicking here — and click on the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a personal tour inside WishATL!

