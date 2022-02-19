Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta shooting on Rhinehill Road leaves two hospitalized, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SE Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said investigators are searching for a woman linked to a double shooting on Saturday morning in southeast Atlanta.

Officers went at 2:33 a.m. to Grady Memorial Hospital after learning of two gunshot victims. 

The victims told police they were in an argument with a woman near 2329 Rhinehill Road. 

Police said the woman they argued with is a suspect in the double shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE