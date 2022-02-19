Atlanta shooting on Rhinehill Road leaves two hospitalized, police say

The Atlanta Police Department said investigators are searching for a woman linked to a double shooting on Saturday morning in southeast Atlanta.

Officers went at 2:33 a.m. to Grady Memorial Hospital after learning of two gunshot victims.

The victims told police they were in an argument with a woman near 2329 Rhinehill Road.

Police said the woman they argued with is a suspect in the double shooting.

