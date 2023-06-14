Person of interest identified in shooting death of 18-year-old night before sister's graduation

article

A photo of a person of interest has been released in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old the night before his little sister's high school graduation.

That shooting took place just after 11 p.m. on the 2500 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on May 22.

Dominic McKibbins was pronounced dead at the scene, another teen who has gone unnamed was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A man, who just turned 18, was gunned down outside a recording studio along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway the night before his sister’s high school graduation on May 22, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police believe the man pictured was involved in both shootings.

FOX 5 spoke to the McKibbins' family at the scene. His grandmother, Joann, was devastated at the sudden loss of her grandson. She vowed to catch the person responsible.

"You see this lady's face right here? Look in my eyes," she said. "I'm not going to ever let it happen again, so you better turn yourself in."

In May, investigators determined the incident began as an argument between a large group of people that erupted into gunfire with multiple shooters and dozens of bullets flying.

Atlanta Police has released a photo of a person interest in the May shooting death of an 18-year-old the night before his sisters graduation. Another teen was left in critical condition. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

If you recognize this person, or have any other information on the shooting, call investigators at the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip online.