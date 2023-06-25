Tree falls on man, killing him during thunderstorm

article

A man died during the Sunday night thunderstorms across Georgia when a tree fell on him.

The Atlanta Police Department said firefighters found him on Delmont Drive NE struggling to breathe. They tried to give him CPR, but were unsuccessful.

The man was rushed to Grady EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Delmont Drive NE Atlanta

Severe weather is impacting hundreds of thousands of residents across North to Central Georgia. As of 8 p.m., over 300,000 people were without power. Multiple trees were reported down in other areas. The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the latest on the storm here.

