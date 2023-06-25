Expand / Collapse search
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued across Georgia; Power outages, damage

Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across parts of Georgia through 8 p.m. The main threats are gusty wind and hail.

Here are the areas currently under a severe thunderstorm warning:

  • Bartow County
  • Carroll County
  • Cherokee County
  • Clayton County
  • Cobb County
  • Coweta County
  • Douglas County
  • Fayette County
  • Forsyth County
  • Fulton County
  • Henry County
  • Paulding County
  • Polk County
  • Pickens County
  • Haralson County
  • Heard County

Emergency management in Cherokee County confirmed two people sustained minor injuries after a tree fell on a car on Yellow Creek Road near Hightower Road.

Here are the areas experiencing power outages:

  • Hall County (Jackson Electric/Habersham Electric/Georgia Power)
  • Cherokee County (Cobb Electric)
  • Cobb County (Cobb Electric/GreyStone Power)
  • Banks County (Georgia Power)
  • Fulton County (Georgia Power/GreyStone Power)
  • Lumpkin County (Georgia Power)
  • Haralson County (Georgia Power)
  • Rabun County (Georgia Power)
  • Gilmer County (Georgia Power)
  • Bartow County (Georgia Power/GreyStone Power)
  • Dawson County (Georgia Power)
  • DeKalb County (Georgia Power/Walton Electric/Snapping Shoals Electric)
  • Gwinnett County (Jackson Electric/Walton Electric)
  • Paulding County (Cobb Electric/GreyStone Power)
  • Oconee County (Walton Electric)
  • Clarke County (Walton Electric)
  • Walton County (Walton Electric)
  • Henry County (Snapping Shoals Electric)
  • Rockdale County (Snapping Shoals Electric)
  • Douglas County (GreyStone Power)

Severe Thunderstorm Photo Gallery

The Cherokee COunty Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a large tree down on Butterworth Road at Pecan Drive. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Tree down on Butterworth Road at Pecan Drive during severe weather. (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

A FOX 5 Atlanta viewer submitted photos of weather damage from Cleveland, Georgia.

Image 1 of 3

Cleveland, Georgia

From: Supplied

Reports are also coming in of tree damage in Lumpkin and White counties.

What's the difference between a severe weather ‘warning’ and a severe weather ‘watch?'

Severe weather watches vs. warnings

When severe weather is forecasted in your area, you're likely to receive one of two types of alerts: A watch, or a warning. What's the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning? FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey breaks it down.