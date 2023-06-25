Severe thunderstorm warnings issued across Georgia; Power outages, damage

article

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across parts of Georgia through 8 p.m. The main threats are gusty wind and hail.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

Here are the areas currently under a severe thunderstorm warning:

Bartow County

Carroll County

Cherokee County

Clayton County

Cobb County

Coweta County

Douglas County

Fayette County

Forsyth County

Fulton County

Henry County

Paulding County

Polk County

Paulding County

Pickens County

Haralson County

Heard County

Emergency management in Cherokee County confirmed two people sustained minor injuries after a tree fell on a car on Yellow Creek Road near Hightower Road.

Here are the areas experiencing power outages:

Hall County (Jackson Electric/Habersham Electric/Georgia Power)

Cherokee County (Cobb Electric)

Cobb County (Cobb Electric/GreyStone Power)

Banks County ( Georgia Power

Fulton County (Georgia Power/GreyStone Power)

Lumpkin County (Georgia Power)

Haralson County (Georgia Power)

Rabun County (Georgia Power)

Gilmer County (Georgia Power)

Bartow County (Georgia Power/GreyStone Power)

Dawson County (Georgia Power)

DeKalb County (Georgia Power/Walton Electric/Snapping Shoals Electric)

Gwinnett County (Jackson Electric/Walton Electric)

Paulding County (Cobb Electric/GreyStone Power)

Oconee County (Walton Electric)

Clarke County (Walton Electric)

Walton County (Walton Electric)

Henry County (Snapping Shoals Electric)

Rockdale County (Snapping Shoals Electric)

Douglas County (GreyStone Power)

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available. For the most up-to-date information, download the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and follow @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

Severe Thunderstorm Photo Gallery

The Cherokee COunty Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a large tree down on Butterworth Road at Pecan Drive. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Tree down on Butterworth Road at Pecan Drive during severe weather. (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

A FOX 5 Atlanta viewer submitted photos of weather damage from Cleveland, Georgia.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cleveland, Georgia From: Supplied

Reports are also coming in of tree damage in Lumpkin and White counties.

If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

What's the difference between a severe weather ‘warning’ and a severe weather ‘watch?'