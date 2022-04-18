Atlanta rapper Future renovates Decatur high school's weight room

article

Students at a Decatur high school got a nice surprise from an Atlanta music hitmaker.

The athletes at Columbia High School got a fully upgraded weight room from star rapper Future, his Freewishes Foundation, and Foot Locker.

The rapper is a former student at Columbia High School and has been giving back to the school through events, scholarships, and workshops.

Head Football Coach Greg Barnett says he's thankful for the gift from Future and his organization. Barnett says this should help motivate his team for the upcoming season.

(Courtesy Berk Communication)

Tia Wilburn is one of the leaders of the Freewishes Foundation. She's also Future's sister and a former student of Columbia High School as well. She says the weight room has been the same since she attended the school years ago.

"Since our foundation is very big on health and wellness it was important for us to help create an environment for students in which they could be comfortable, have pride, and perform their best. Also, research shows that students who are physically active tend to excel academically, and have better attendance. They are less likely to struggle with depression and other mental health issues," Wilburn said.