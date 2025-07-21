Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out, cousin get life; mom also sentenced

The Brief Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out (John Michael Gibson) sentenced on Monday in Fulton County after being convicted of rape, pimping, and sex trafficking charges. Gibson, his mother, and cousin were found guilty of running a sex trafficking operation using their record label as a front; the case included a seven-week trial with victim testimony. Prosecutors say Gibson used his fame and social media to lure women, with crimes taking place near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and in the Carroll Heights neighborhood.



Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out, whose real name is John Michael Gibson, was sentenced on Monday in Fulton County after being convicted on multiple charges in a high-profile sex trafficking case.

What we know:

Gibson, along with his mother Linda Smith (Mama Ca$h) and cousin Tyrone Taylor, was found guilty last week following a seven-week trial that included emotional testimony from victims and law enforcement officials.

The trio was convicted on racketeering (RICO) charges, while Gibson was additionally found guilty of rape, pimping, aggravated sodomy, and two counts of sex trafficking. He was acquitted on several other charges, including a third sex trafficking count, sexual servitude, aggravated assault, and maintaining a place of prostitution.

Smith was found guilty of one count of trafficking and Taylor was found guilty on all counts, including rape and aggravated sodomy, except one (pimping).

The sentences

Before announcing sentences for the three defendants, Judge Leftridge summed up the trial as exposing "the very worst of human behavior toward other human beings," and stated that the court’s sentencing would reflect the severity of the defendants' actions. The sentences are as follows:

John Michael Gibson (Ca$h Out)

Life in prison for rape.

Additional 70 years for racketeering, sex trafficking, firearm possession, and related offenses, some to be served concurrently, some consecutively.

Ordered to register as a sex offender, have no contact with victims, and stay away from specific locations, including Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Linda Smith (Mama Ca$h)

20 years for racketeering and 10 years for trafficking to run concurrent.

Must register as a sex offender, have no victim contact, and avoid locations tied to the crimes.

Tyrone Taylor

Life in prison for rape and aggravated sodomy, with an additional 60 years for trafficking, assault, false imprisonment, and drug possession.

Must register as a sex offender, avoid all victims, and stay away from key addresses connected to the case.

All three are permanently banned from contact with victims and from returning to locations involved in the trafficking operation.

The backstory:

Gibson first rose to fame in 2011 when he signed with Epic Records and released the single "Cashin' Out," which peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His 2014 hit "She Twerkin'" led to the release of his debut album Let’s Get It.

He reportedly began rapping after being acquitted of a firearm charge in Clayton County in 2009.

The case was brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who alleged that the defendants used their record label, Pyrez Music Group LLC, as a front to recruit and exploit women. Prosecutors said Gibson used his celebrity status and social media platforms to lure victims, and that the crimes took place in a hotel room near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and at a residence in the Carroll Heights neighborhood.