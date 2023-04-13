Atlanta ranks poorly in study on value of $100K salary in America's largest cities

article

Once upon a time, if you were earning six figures, you were probably pretty comfortable.

Times have changed though and that's not necessarily the case anymore. Especially if you live in Atlanta.

SmartAsset has released a study that takes a look at what $100,000 is actually worth in 76 of the largest U.S. cities. Sadly, Atlanta didn't make the top 10 or even the top 20. Instead, it came in at No. 39 on the list. https://smartasset.com/data-studies/dd-what-100000-is-worth-2023

SmartAsset used its paycheck calculator to apply taxes to an annual salary of $100,000 and then adjusted the remaining amount for the local cost of living. The cost of living included housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous goods and services.

After running the numbers, a person earing $100,000 in Atlanta would bring home $70,317 after taxes. And once you factor in the cost of living...

If you want to live in a city where $100,000 will get you the most, you won't have to go far. Memphis in Tennessee ranked No. 1 on the list. The state of Tennessee doesn't tax earned income and the cost of living is 14% lower than the national average.

Several cities in Texas made the list with El Paso taking the No. 2 spot. El Paso's cost of living is just 87.7% of the national average.

The top 10 cities are:

1. Memphis, Tennessee

2. El Paso, Texas

3. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

4. Corpus Christi, Texas

5. Lubbock, Texas

6. Houston, Texas

7-9. San Antonio, Fort Worth and Arlington, Texas (tie)

10. St. Louis, Missouri

New York City ranked at the very bottom of the list – $100K amounts to just $35,791 when you consider taxes and the cost of living.