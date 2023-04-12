Atlanta is city with 5th highest rise in inflation, according to study
ATLANTA - Atlanta is the city with the 5th highest rise in inflation, according to a new WalletHub study.
WalletHub compared 22 major MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) across two key metrics involving the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.
The other top 5 are:
1. Philadelphia
2. Detroit
3. Phoenix
4. Seattle
According to the Bureau of Labor, area prices are up 7.2% over the past 12 months for metro Atlanta.
The biggest rise in cost for Atlanta residents was energy. The energy index rose 5.3% from December to February, led by a 13.2% increase in the cost of gasoline.
The cost for shelter also increased from December to February by 1.5%, according to Labor Bureau. Additionally, apparel rose 6.9% and recreation increased 3.3%.
Inflation hit a 40-year high last year. Although inflation has started to slow, the year-over-year inflation rate was still 5% in March.