Atlanta Public Schools to begin new speed camera program in school zones

Speeders beware, Atlanta Public Schools is taking new steps to keep their kids safe in school zones.

APS and the City of Atlanta say they've begun a new program equipping its schools with speed cameras.

The program is first launching at R. N. Fickett Elementary School, Kindezi at Gideons Elementary School, Burgess-Peterson Academy, Kimberly Elementary School, Miles Elementary School, Continental Colony Elementary School, Drew Charter Schools, the main campus of Morris Brandon Elementary School, Cleveland Avenue Elementary School and E. Rivers Elementary School.

"Our priority is to keep our students safe. The school zone speed cameras will help slow drivers down, thereby protecting children as they walk to and from school," Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin said in a statement.

Starting Friday, speeders will only get warnings for the next 30 days.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 18, anyone caught driving 10 or more miles over the speed limit will get a ticket in the mail.

First-time offenders will get a fine of $75. All other offenses will set you back $125 a pop.

The safety cameras will only be operational when the beacons are flashing but will also operate during summer enrichment programs.

"The school zone speed safety camera program is an important component of our community’s traffic safety efforts. These devices help us enforce the speed limit and maximize the deployment of our police force throughout the city of Atlanta," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. We strongly advise drivers to be alert and to always abide by the posted speed limit. Speeding is always dangerous to people inside and outside of the vehicle."

The cameras are part of a partnership with Verra Mobility and will be implemented at no cost to the school district.