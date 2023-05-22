Atlanta Public Schools offers Grow with Google program to students 16 and up

To offset talk of AI and the possibility of it changing a multitude of jobs forever, Atlanta Public Schools (APS) has turned to the original artificial intelligence company: Google. Their free program promises premier training that'll give students a head start on success before they even graduate.

Instead of gearing up to relax over summer vacation, droves of Atlanta Public Schools students are still learning through the virtual summer classes called "Grow with Google."

Rising South Atlanta high school juniors Demar Goodman and Cesar Vasquez are learning at their own pace – not for a credit hour to graduate, but for one line on their resume they hope will set them apart.

"It's important to prepare yourself early in fields like this because this is where the world is going," Goodman said.

Any APS student 16 or older can choose from one of five summer "Grow with Google" programs.

Instead of gearing up to relax over summer vacation, some Atlanta Public Schools students are still learning through virtual summer classes called "Grow with Google."

"They can take them at their own pace from the comfort of their own home, the beach," Dr. Natasha Rachel said. "They're relevant classes because they're offering programs in design, user experience and cybersecurity," the Director of Instructional Technology said.

Vasquez, for example, wants a career in sports medicine. He says he was sold on the program because it could open doors for side hustles and entrepreneurship.

"It'll be great to have a backup plan. It never hurts," he said.

Instead of gearing up to relax over summer vacation, some Atlanta Public Schools students are still learning through virtual summer classes called "Grow with Google."

"From our research, the average income in Atlanta is about $40,000. These students could start at $60,000 a year," Rachel said. "We know college is not for everyone, so we are preparing students for college, career and life."

Atlanta public schools superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring says these students highlight the power of partnerships between the district and corporate companies.

"Google gets it. While they're here in Atlanta, why not partner with APS," she said.

Students can sign up for the summer program until May 31.