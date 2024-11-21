Atlanta Public Schools looking for new school resource officers

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) held a job fair Wednesday evening at Lakewood Stadium in south Atlanta as part of an effort to hire 45 new school resource officers for its elementary schools.

The district is seeking candidates with a high school diploma or GED who also hold a current Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification.

An APS official emphasized the qualities they are looking for in candidates, saying, "Maybe they’re individuals who have retired from the police force or are interested in a change to work with our students. We’re truly looking for someone passionate about working with young people."

The salary range is $45,312 to $67,743 with opportunities for overtime pay and benefits.

This was the second of four job fairs APS is hosting to fill these positions. Two more events are planned for next month.