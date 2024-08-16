Atlanta Public Schools hosting community violence prevention summit

article

In an effort to enhance community safety and security, Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is collaborating with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to host the Peace & Prevention Community Violence Prevention Summit, according to a press release. The event is scheduled for Saturday at Frederick Douglass High School, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The summit aims to bring together local residents, elected officials, and experts to discuss critical issues impacting the community, such as gang activity prevention and human trafficking. The event will feature interactive sessions with local officials, educational breakout sessions, and vendors providing resources and programs focused on preventing violence and promoting community safety.

Participants are encouraged to preregister for the summit due to limited space. Lunch will be provided to all attendees. Click here to preregister.

The initiative underscores the commitment of APS and the Fulton County DA’s Office to foster a safer environment for students and the broader community by addressing the root causes of violence and promoting preventive measures.

Frederick Douglass High School is located at 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, NW, Atlanta.