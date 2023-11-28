Atlanta Public Schools: Expect delays to Tuesday afternoon bus service at some schools

article

Some students in Atlanta Public Schools could face delays getting home due to the tribute service to former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The school district put out a series of messages to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday evening outlining the schools which could be impacted.

APS noted the delays will likely impact the Midtown Cluster and those schools and students who live near Emory University and will likely affect bus services.

Officials particularly singled out:

Hope-Hill Elementary School

Morningside Elementary School

Mary Lin Elementary School

Springdale Park Elementary School

Virginia-Highland Elementary

David T. Howard Middle School

Midtown High School

APS notes there will be heavy Secret Service and other law enforcement presence throughout the district that will cause traffic delays.

All schools are operating as normal, but parents are welcome to pick up their children as they see fit, the district advised.