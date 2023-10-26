Atlanta public official pulled over for violating traffic law she wrote

When Atlanta City Member of council Keisha Waites was stopped by a state trooper, she knew as much about that particular traffic law as he did.

The reason is she wrote the original version of the distracted while driving regulation.

Before joining city council, she served under the gold dome.

"I got stopped right outside city hall," Waites recalled. "I was running late and was trying to give some instructions to my staff. The trooper looked at me and said, 'I cannot believe you are still on the phone even though I have stopped you.'"

Waites called it an embarrassment because she wrote the original version of the hands-free law.

That legislation was tweaked and passed right after she left the statehouse and headed for city hall.

"I know it is important because it saves lives," Waites said. "I have to do better. It is a lifestyle change to not use your phone."

The trooper let Waites go on to her meeting with a warning.

She told FOX 5 she will use her position of influence to record some public safety announcements.