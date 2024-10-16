Buckhead man stabbed by 'friend' after Atlanta Pride Weekend, loved ones say

article

The Brief A 21-year-old Buckhead man was allegedly stabbed to death by a friend from New York whom he invited to Atlanta for Pride weekend. Orlando Largacha, 36, has been charged with murder by Atlanta Police following the incident which happened in the victim's apartment. Loved ones have planned a celebration of life at La Hacienda Restaurant.



The spirit of Atlanta's Pride weekend was marred by tragedy as friends and family mourned the loss of 21-year-old Buckhead resident Mauricio Asensio.

Asensio was fatally stabbed allegedly by a 36-year-old man from New York, whom he had invited to Atlanta to partake in the celebrations.

Officials believe witnesses were around when the attack happened in Asensio's own apartment at Prominence in Buckhead on Monday. FOX 5 Atlanta reported on the aftermath of that incident.

Prominence Apartments in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

"There were 42 people ran out, knocking on doors," Gabriella Simmons, a friend of Asensio's, told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Atlanta police charged the suspect, identified as Orlando Largacha, with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Grieving loved ones were left wondering what led to the dramatic turn of events between what was believed to be two friends.

"I know Mauricio had bought him a ticket from New York to come to pride," Simmons explained. "They were out three days in a row. Nobody had slept."

Simmons said Mauricio came to the U.S. to escape violence in Venezuela. She described him as a delightful presence, full of life and zest.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Mauricio Asensio (Photo submitted by loved ones)

"Just a sweet boy," she said. "He was such a great kid. An amazing person to be around. Great energy, sassy, fun, just out there."

Asensio is survived by his mother and sister.

La Hacienda restaurant in Atlanta

Loved ones told FOX 5 they are planning a celebration of life at 10 p.m. at La Hacienda Restaurant in Midtown.