Photos: 2024 Atlanta Pride Parade in Atlanta | Oct. 13, 2024
ATLANTA - The 2024 Atlanta Pride Parade took place on Oct. 13. It started at the MARTA Civic Center Station and traveled down Peachtree Street before turning on 10th Street and ending at Piedmont Park. Hundreds participated in the parade, including local companies and politicians, civic groups, nonprofits, bands and others. Thousands lined the streets to show their support. Photo by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta Digital