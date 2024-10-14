Expand / Collapse search
Fatal stabbing reported in Buckhead

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 14, 2024 7:29pm EDT
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Buckhead.

Officials say the attack happened Monday evening. The address listed in the police report is a popular area surrounded by apartment complexes and restaurants.

Police have not released any information about the victim. A possible suspect, however, has been detained.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.