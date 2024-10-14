Fatal stabbing reported in Buckhead
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Buckhead.
Officials say the attack happened Monday evening. The address listed in the police report is a popular area surrounded by apartment complexes and restaurants.
Police have not released any information about the victim. A possible suspect, however, has been detained.
