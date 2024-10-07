Atlanta police asking for help solving 18-year-old's murder

Atlanta police are offering a reward for any information that helps them solve the murder of a man shot to death at a local apartment complex.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Dreamscape on Fairfield Apartments on the 100 block of Fairfield Place NW.

The victim in the case has been identified as 18-year-old Amion "Duke" Davis.

Investigators have shared few details about the case and have not identified the gunman.

Amion "Duke" Davis (Atlanta Police Department)

A reward of up to $2,000 is available to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, go online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).