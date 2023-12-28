Atlanta police asking for help identifying Target shoplifting suspect

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying a woman reportedly caught shoplifting at an Atlanta Target.

Officials say at around 12:35 p.m. on Dec. 20, officers with the Atlanta Police Department were called to the Target on the 2500 block of Piedmont Road after reports of a shoplifter.

At Target, the officers met with the store's loss prevention personnel, who told them an unidentified woman had been seen stealing several items and hiding them in her shopping bag.

When the employees stopped the woman, they got back the reportedly stolen goods, but she ran off before police arrived.

Investigators shared a photo of the woman taken by employees in the hopes someone could recognize her.

(Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

If you know who she is, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).