Man killed by pellet gun in Downtown Atlanta, police say

Police said someone shot and killed a man with a pellet gun blocks from Atlanta City Hall.

Police are still searching for the person who killed 52-year-old Horace Meadows. Police are asking for help finding the shooter and offering a $2,000 reward in the case.

Police received a report of a shooting at around 3:58 p.m. Wednesday of a person shot on Forsyth Street in Downtown. Police found a man with a "gunshot wound," who died at a hospital.

Police didn't make any arrests or explain what investigators believe led to the shooting.

At the time, police said investigators believed the man was shot with a firearm, but officials said Thursday night an "unknown assailant" shot Meadows with a pellet gun.

Information can be reported to detectives by calling 404-546-2518 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.