Man shot, killed blocks from Atlanta City Hall

article

Few details have been released about a deadly shooting just blocks from Atlanta City Hall.

It happened just before 4 p.m. along Forsyth Street SW at Trinity Avenue SW. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting in Downtown Atlanta on Sept. 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

No one was in custody for the shooting.

The deadly shooting is being investigated by the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit.