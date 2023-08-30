Atlanta police searching for suspect who shot up elderly woman's home

A southeast Atlanta woman says she can not sleep peacefully anymore after someone shot into her home over the weekend.

Atlanta police say they are searching for whoever’s responsible

"I could not believe that no one was killed," the victim’s daughter said.

It’s hard to miss the bullet holes and damage at a home near East Atlanta Village after someone fired dozens of rounds over the weekend.

"My mom had informed me that her house had been shot up, and my heart just sank to the ground," the woman said.

The woman doesn’t want to be identified as whoever’s responsible for the damage at her elderly mothers home is still on the run.

"Paint is chipped. We have windows that have been pierced by bullets, we have our front porch that Is damaged on the side, and you can see all the bullet holes," The Woman said. "One of the pillows in my sons room, because he is usually over there on the weekend, had been pierced by the bullets."

Doorbell video from a neighbor shows two masked men firing from across the street.

Family members believe they had the wrong house.

"You could hear two distinct guns. I mean it was absolutely petrifying," The woman described. "It seems so unreal, but I’m just glad that I’m not planning funerals this week."

As Atlanta police continue to investigate this family hopes the men responsible will do the right thing and turn themselves in.

"She does not deserve that. Just think about your grandma or senior citizens. We always want to pay it forward, and you want to think about yourselves," the woman said.

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe has been set up to assist.