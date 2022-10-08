Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting

Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit.

So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they believe was connected to the crime. They said they're still searching for the second.

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta the shooting happened around midnight on Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta.

An officer responding to an unrelated call nearby said he heard the gunshots himself. He said witnesses from the party pointed him toward a badly damaged vehicle where a victim inside was suffering from a gunshot wound.

"With the help of the responding officers, they locate the second vehicle and one of the suspects involved in that hit-and-run," said Captain Christian Hunt, the night commander with the Atlanta Police Department.

After investigating, officers pieced together that the incident started when two people tried to crash a birthday party, but were asked to leave.



"We're not sure if they were shooting at the building or if they were shooting in the air," said Capt. Hunt. Nevertheless, there were rounds that were let out, and we discovered about a half dozen shell casings."

Police believe the victim was a random casualty, and not targeted. Witnesses said this person was just driving down the street and was sprayed by chance.

That individual is said to be in critical condition.

Capt. Hunt said his department is using witness statements and a video integration system to try and track down the other person believed to be involved in the shooting.

Neither the suspect nor the victim's names have been released.