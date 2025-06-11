Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police search for missing 11-year-old boy

Published  June 11, 2025 12:03pm EDT
Atlanta
11-year-old Cody Giles. Courtesy of APD. 

ATLANTA - Atlanta police need help finding a missing 11-year-old boy. 

What we know:

Cody Giles was reported missing Wednesday by his mom, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

Giles was last seen at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. APD says Giles is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. 

His last known location was in the 2500 block of Center Street wearing a burgundy sweatshirt and red sweatpants.  

Giles’ mom says he ran away once before, according to APD. Atlanta police have classified this case a "critical missing." 

What you can do:

If you know where Giles is, call APD at 404-546-4260.

The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Atlanta Police Department. 

