Atlanta police search for missing 11-year-old boy
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police need help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.
What we know:
Cody Giles was reported missing Wednesday by his mom, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Giles was last seen at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. APD says Giles is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.
His last known location was in the 2500 block of Center Street wearing a burgundy sweatshirt and red sweatpants.
Giles’ mom says he ran away once before, according to APD. Atlanta police have classified this case a "critical missing."
What you can do:
If you know where Giles is, call APD at 404-546-4260.
The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Atlanta Police Department.