Atlanta police search for missing 11-year-old boy

The Brief Cody Giles was reported missing Wednesday by his mom, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Giles was last seen at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. APD says Giles is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.



Atlanta police need help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

What we know:

Cody Giles was reported missing Wednesday by his mom, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Giles was last seen at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. APD says Giles is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

His last known location was in the 2500 block of Center Street wearing a burgundy sweatshirt and red sweatpants.

Giles’ mom says he ran away once before, according to APD. Atlanta police have classified this case a "critical missing."

What you can do:

If you know where Giles is, call APD at 404-546-4260.