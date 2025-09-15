Armored vehicle employee injured during robbery on Metropolitan Parkway

article

The Brief Armored truck employee shot in attempted robbery near Kroger on Metropolitan Parkway SW. Victim hospitalized; suspect later crashed vehicle and was arrested by Forest Park Police. Kroger says safety is a top priority and thanked authorities for quick response.



Atlanta police responded to an incident in the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW near Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta on Monday morning.

What we know:

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed multiple police vehicles and an armored truck near a Kroger store.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to Atlanta Police, but were told to monitor their website for information.

At 1:32 p.m., police posted a released about the incident.

According to the release, officers responded to a report of aggravated assault at around 9:09 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found the employee of a armored vehicle transporting company who had been targeted in an attempted armed robbery.

The employee was transported to a local hospital and a BOLO was issued for the suspect.

A short time later, the suspect was reportedly involved in a crash and arrested by Forest Park Police.

What they're saying:

Kroger sent the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, as well as the victim’s family and friends. The safety and security of our customers and associates remain our top priority. We are deeply grateful to local authorities for their swift response, and will continue to refer all questions to them as they lead this investigation."

What we don't know:

At this time, the name of the suspect has not been released.