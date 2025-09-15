Armed robbery suspect arrested by Forest Park police Monday

The Brief Armed robbery suspect arrested in Forest Park, no injuries reported. Temporary road closure on Forest Parkway near Frontage and Falcon. Police directed traffic and advised motorists to avoid the area.



UPDATE: Atlanta Police Department have released new information connecting this arrest to an armed robbery of an armored vehicle transport company employee on Metropolitan Parkway.

ORIGINAL STORY: section of Forest Parkway near Frontage Road and Falcon Drive was shut down briefly Monday following an armed robbery arrest, according to Forest Park police.

Officers said the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported.

The temporary closure was put in place while police investigated the scene. Officers were also stationed nearby to help direct traffic and assist residents navigating around the area.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid Forest Parkway until the roadway fully reopens.