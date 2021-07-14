Man hospitalized after shooting near Buckhead restaurant, police say

Atlanta police responded to a shooting that injured at least one person near a Buckhead restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, officers went to 3178 Peachtree Road NE around 12:28 p.m. in response to a "shots fired" call. Officers found a man on scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and breathing before he was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities say.

Police believe the victim was shot earlier during an altercation in the parking lot of a mixed-used plaza located at 2770 Lenox Road. The restaurant, Toast on Lenox, is located inside of the plaza.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.

