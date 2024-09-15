Atlanta police release images two wanted in connection to February homicide

article

Atlanta police have released new images of two people of interest wanted in connection to the death of a 21-year-old man in the hopes that someone recognizes them.

The homicide took place on February 25, 2024 in afternoon at 120 Piedmont Avenue NE in downtown Atlanta.

The man in the photos was wearing a black jacket.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

Police say they're also trying to identify a woman in a blue coat that was seen with him.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the man and woman pictured is asked to contact Atlanta's Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).