Atlanta police release photo of person of interest in deadly MLK Drive shooting
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting over the weekend.
What we know:
Detectives released an image of the individual in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old boy in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
The backstory:
Police say the shooting happened after an argument in a shopping center. When officers arrived, the teen had already died from his injuries.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the person pictured is asked to contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department and past reporting by FOX 5's Larry Spruill.