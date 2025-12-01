Atlanta police release photo of person of interest in deadly MLK Drive shooting

article

The Brief APD released a photo of a person of interest in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy. Police say the shooting followed an argument at a shopping center on MLK Drive SW. Anyone with information is urged to contact APD or Crime Stoppers.



The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting over the weekend.

What we know:

Detectives released an image of the individual in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old boy in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

The backstory:

Police say the shooting happened after an argument in a shopping center. When officers arrived, the teen had already died from his injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the person pictured is asked to contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.