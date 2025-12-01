Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police release photo of person of interest in deadly MLK Drive shooting

Published  December 1, 2025 10:06pm EST
Police are asking for help to identify this "person of interest."  (Atlanta Police Department )

The Brief

    • APD released a photo of a person of interest in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy.
    • Police say the shooting followed an argument at a shopping center on MLK Drive SW.
    • Anyone with information is urged to contact APD or Crime Stoppers.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting over the weekend.

What we know:

Detectives released an image of the individual in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old boy in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

The backstory:

Police say the shooting happened after an argument in a shopping center. When officers arrived, the teen had already died from his injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the person pictured is asked to contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department and past reporting by FOX 5's Larry Spruill. 

