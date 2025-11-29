Teen shot and killed outside Atlanta shopping center

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday at a shopping center on MLK Jr. Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday at a shopping center on MLK Jr. Drive. Police say an argument with a group of males escalated into gunfire. Investigators have strong security video and are urging tipsters to contact Crime Stoppers.



The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday at a shopping center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

What they're saying:

Lt. Christapher Butler said officers responded to the shopping center in the 3000 block of MLK Jr. Drive just after noon. When they arrived, they found the teen shot to death in the parking lot.

Butler said the teen had been shopping with his family when he "had some words" with a group of males. The argument escalated and ended in gunfire.

Police say there is "good" security footage of the incident, and the victim’s family is cooperating with investigators.

Butler added that it was fortunate no one else was hurt during the busy holiday shopping season.

What you can do:

He encouraged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers:

"People don’t realize how much that helps," Butler said. "Those tips are very valuable to us."

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not been released while police notify next of kin.