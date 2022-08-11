Atlanta police refutes viral video claims of excessive force, releases body cam video

The Atlanta Police Department is responding to a viral video, which has been shared on various social media platforms, making claims of excessive force during an arrest. In response, APD has released an hour-long video recorded by the officer’s body-worn camera which police say refute those claims.

Both videos show an Atlanta police officer arresting a woman in the park after hours, but police say the video circulating on social media does not tell the complete story.

The videos were taken shortly before midnight on Monday at Shady Valley Park located at 2700 Shady Valley Drive in northeast Atlanta.

The video posted to social media appears to show a woman resisting arrest, questioning the officer as to why she was being arrested. She also keeps asking for the officer’s badge number and name.

However, Atlanta police said the full video shows what the short social media clip does not.

Police said the officer had approached the couple standing next to their car in the parking lot of the park. In APD’s video, the officer could be heard noting telling the couple that the parks closed at 11 p.m., nearly 50 minutes prior. He also could be heard noting they may not have known since they have plates from out of state.

(Atlanta Police Department)

The officer then writes out citations for being on city property after close. The man could be heard asking the officer if he really needed to sign it, to which the officer could be heard saying he could go to jail if not. The man then reluctantly signs it.

Man: "Do I have to sign it?"

Officer: "You can not sign it, and go to jail."

About a minute later, the woman starts to ask for the officer’s information, which he provides and can be heard on the video released by Atlanta police on Wednesday. She then asks for it again before telling him she does not need to sign the citation.

Woman: "And I don’t have to sign that, right?"

Officer: "No, you do have to sign it."

Woman: "No, I don’t."

Officer: "OK. Like I explained to him, if you don’t sign it, you’re going to be physically taken to jail."

Woman: "Gotcha."

Officer: "So, are you refusing to sign?"

Woman: "What’s your name?"

(Atlanta Police Department)

The officer again tells her his name and badge number.

Then, for a third time, she is heard asking the officer for his badge number.

Woman: "What’s your badge number?"

Officer: "I gave it to you two times, ma’am."

Woman: "OK, I’m asking again."

Officer: "And I’m not giving it to you."

Woman: "OK."

Officer: "Are you going to sign it?"

Woman: "No, because I need your badge number."

(Atlanta Police Department)

Seconds later, the officer explains he is going to arrest the woman for failing to sign the citation. With his hand grabbing her arm, preparing to arrest her, he asks her to put her hands behind her back.

Officer: "I asked you to sign the ticket, you’re not signing it.

Woman: "But sir, I’m asking you a question…"

Officer: "Put your hands behind your back."

Woman: "But sir, I’m asking you a question."

Officer: "OK, I’m letting you know. I’m not going to ask you again. I’m going to forcible put your hands behind your back."

Woman: "But, sir…"

The woman addresses the officer by his name.

Woman: "Is this really necessary?"

The video appears to show the woman refusing to put her hands behind her back. This is at the point in the interaction between the two where the viral video begins and so does the physical struggle between the two;

Woman: "I’m gonna sign the ticket."

Officer: "Put your hands behind you back."

Woman: "Why am I being arrested?"

Officer: "You’re actively resisting."

(Atlanta Police Department)

The struggle continues for several minutes. The woman can be heard continuing to ask why she was being arrested. The officer could be heard continuing to ask her to put her hands behind her back.

Officer: "Put your hands behind your back."

Woman: "Can you tell me why I am being arrested? I have the right… I have the right to know."

Man: "Sir, do not taser her"

Officer: "Put your hands behind your back

After six minutes, the officer took the woman into custody.

In addition to the full body cam video, Atlanta police also released a lengthy statement that reads:

"The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is aware of video footage circulating on social media regarding an Atlanta Police Officer arresting a woman for being in a city park after hours. Upon learning of the incident, members of the APD’s Command Staff immediately began reviewing the incident to determine the facts surrounding the case. It has become immediately clear there is more to this story than the short social media video shows and the decision has been made to release the Body Worn Camera footage from the arresting officer.

"Below is a summary of the incident with information gleaned from the police report and video footage. It is important to look at the footage in its entirety to better understand the entire incident.

"Information to consider while reviewing the Body Worn Camera footage from this incident.

"1. As part of the Atlanta Police Department’s efforts to address park safety and in response to safety concerns after the August 2, 2022, homicide in Wilson Mill Park and August 7, 2022, homicide at Rosa L. Burney Park, Atlanta Police Officers have been instructed to increase patrols inside city parks.

"2. The officer in this incident conducted patrol inside Shady Valley Park at 2700 Shady Valley Drive in Northeast, Atlanta on August 8, 2022, at around 11:50 PM. The park closed at 11:00 PM. During his patrol, the officer encountered two people inside the park and attempted to issue both a citation for the violation.

"3. For most traffic law violations and city ordinance violations, officers are authorized to issue a copy of charges and release the individual once they have signed the ticket. Signing the ticket is not an admission of guilt but is an acknowledgment of receipt of the citation and of the person’s obligation to appear in court or pay a fine. Refusing to sign a citation is considered reasonable cause to believe the individual will not appear in court or pay the fine and the officer may then physically arrest the individual so they can be brought before the court to post bond.

"4. While issuing the citations, the officer explained to the male that he would be taken to jail if he refused to sign the citation and the male chose to sign the citation. The female was given the same information and refused to sign the citation, citing the fact she wanted the officer’s badge number. It is important to note the officer had provided his name and badge number to the female twice, the second time being only moments before she asked again for his badge number.

"5. The officer explained what would happen if either party refused to sign the ticket and moved to place the female in handcuffs after she refused. The officer then attempted to place the female’s hands behind her back and she began actively resisting his efforts. This resulted in a physical altercation as the officer attempted to place her into custody.

"6. No one wants to see a fight between an officer and a citizen, but a more in-depth review of the incident, using the body worn camera footage, shows the officer repeatedly ask the female to comply by placing her hands behind her back and the footage shows she refuses each time. The officer requested assistance and another officer arrived on the scene and the female was then placed into handcuffs.

"To address several issues the female brought up:

"a. An officer is not required to read someone their Miranda rights prior to arresting them.

"b. The officer was wearing a mask and rubber gloves in an effort to keep himself safe from communicable viruses or diseases and was authorized to do so.

"c. If an officer explains you will be taken to jail for something and you choose to push the officer to that limit, you will end up in jail.

"In the end, this incident began as an effort to address issues in our city parks. The officer clearly intended to issue a citation to each party and allow them to leave the park. Several unnecessary decisions, that were entirely out of our control, resulted in a physical altercation with an officer and the physical arrest of this individual."