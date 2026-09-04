Atlanta police ramp up security for busy Labor Day weekend

The Brief Atlanta police are increasing their presence across the city as several major events draw large crowds during Labor Day weekend. SWAT teams and additional officers will be positioned throughout Atlanta, according to police. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum warned those planning to cause trouble that officers are prepared and asked the public to report suspicious activity.



Atlanta police are increasing security across the city as a packed Labor Day weekend brings thousands of visitors downtown for conventions, festivals, football and other events.

What we know:

The City of Atlanta and Atlanta Police Department outlined its safety plans Friday, saying residents and visitors should expect a highly visible police presence throughout the holiday weekend.

Major events include Dragon Con, Atlanta Black Pride and college football, including the Clark Atlanta-Morehouse rivalry game. Labor Day activities across the city are expected to add to the crowds.

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Extra officers, SWAT teams deployed

What they're saying:

APD said additional officers will be stationed around major events and other busy areas. SWAT teams will also be positioned throughout the city as part of the department's security plan.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum delivered a direct warning to anyone considering causing trouble.

"If you mistake hospitality for weakness, you definitely will make sure that your weekend ends very differently than you might have planned it," Schierbaum said. "Because we are prepared."

Police ask public to help

Schierbaum said police cannot keep the city safe on their own and urged the public to remain alert throughout the weekend.

Anyone who sees suspicious or potentially dangerous activity is encouraged to report it to authorities.