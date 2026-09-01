Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Sept. 4-6, 2026

MARTA Labor Day schedule

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 2026

Sept. 3-7

Multiple locations, Atlanta

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend returns for Labor Day weekend with five days of parties, community gatherings and signature Pride events celebrating and empowering Atlanta’s BIPOC LGBTQ+ community. Individual events range from $20-$50, with weekend party passes available.

Atlanta Weekender

Sept. 3-7

Multiple venues, Atlanta

Dance through Labor Day weekend at the 15th annual Atlanta Weekender, featuring five days of soul, house, Afro and more. More than 40 DJs are expected, with events including a Prince tribute party, ATL Dance Sessions, Afrique Electrique, House in the Park and several day and after-parties.

Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival

Sept. 5-6

Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta

Celebrate Atlanta’s hip-hop culture during this free two-day community festival featuring live music performances, food and drinks, local vendors and artisan crafts.

Labor Day Weekend at Stone Mountain Park

Sept. 5-7

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Celebrate Labor Day weekend with family-friendly attractions and an aerial acrobatic show during the day, followed by the classic Lasershow and a fireworks finale at night. Attraction tickets start at $39.99 for adults and $36.99 for ages 3-11; the Lasershow is free with $20 parking.

Labor Day Weekend at Lanier Islands Resort

Sept. 5-7

Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Say goodbye to summer with a weekend of lakeside fun, including fireworks Saturday night, Fins Up Waterpark, a poolside cookout for resort guests and patriotic food and drinks. On Sunday, Rumours ATL performs the music of Fleetwood Mac during the final Concert for a Cause of the season.

R&B Brunch: All White Affair Labor Day Weekend

Sept. 5, 11:30 a.m.

City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market

Dress in white for a Labor Day weekend brunch featuring classic and contemporary R&B, mimosas and signature cocktails. A brunch buffet will be available for purchase onsite. Tickets start at $30.

WRFG’s 41st Annual Labor Day Blues BBQ

Sept. 7

Park Tavern, Atlanta

Spend Labor Day listening to live blues from Piper & The Hard Times, Diane Durrett, Yates McKendree and Cash’s Juke Joint while supporting community radio station WRFG. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door; kids 12 and younger are free. Doors open at noon.

Labor Day on the Pool Deck

Sept. 7

Pool Deck, Portico, Atlanta

Say goodbye to summer with a French Riviera-inspired afternoon featuring poolside cocktails, chef-grilled favorites and plenty of time to lounge by the water. A live DJ performs from 3-5 p.m., with food, beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase.

📅COMING UP

DOLLY PARTON TRIBUTES

A Dolly Parton Brunch

Sept. 5, 1-3 p.m.

Switch Macon, Macon

Celebrate Dolly Parton with an afternoon of music, food and plenty of Dolly-inspired fun. The special brunch features drag performances, Dolly karaoke and a lookalike contest, with guests encouraged to arrive in their best Dolly costumes for a chance to win a prize.

Coat of Many Colors: A Dolly Parton Tribute

Sept. 5, 8-10 p.m.

Historic Ritz Theatre, Toccoa

Celebrate Dolly Parton with an evening of her biggest hits, heartfelt stories and country music nostalgia. The tribute show invites fans to sing along to Dolly's timeless classics during a night dedicated to the country music legend.

Dolly Parton Tribute with Run Katie Run

Sept. 9, 8 p.m.

Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

Celebrate the music of Dolly Parton with Run Katie Run during a special tribute show in downtown Duluth. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the Dolly tribute beginning at 8 p.m.

📅COMING UP

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

First Friday Concert Series: Sons N Britches

Sept. 4, 7-9 p.m.

Main Street Plaza, Downtown Kennesaw

Kick off the weekend with a free outdoor concert featuring Sons N Britches performing a mix of Americana, blues, country, folk and rock. Visitors can also enjoy local brews and food in the heart of downtown Kennesaw.

Stand Up Comedy at the Clay! Hosted by Yoshee

Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay, Duluth

Atlanta comedian Yoshee So hosts a night of stand-up featuring some of the best comics from around the country. Yoshee, a founder of the Red Pill Players improv troupe, has opened for T.J. Miller and George Wallace and was an NBC StandUp for Diversity semifinalist.

Hayley Williams

Sept. 5

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Hayley Williams brings her tour to Alpharetta for a night of live music at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. The tour continues her partnership with nonprofits Support+Feed and REVERB to make the shows more sustainable and impactful for communities and the planet.

Celebrating the Music of Sade

Sept. 5-6

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Vocalist Jamila Sampson and Band Adu celebrate the music of Sade with an evening of soul, jazz and R&B favorites honoring her signature sound. Performances are scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.

Concerts for a Cause – Rumours ATL

Sept. 6

Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater at Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Hear the music of Fleetwood Mac under the stars as tribute band Rumours ATL closes out the Concerts for a Cause series. The lakeside concert benefits the Georgia Mountain Food Bank and Lake Lanier Association. Tickets are $15; gates open at 6 p.m.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Concert in the Park

Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra returns to Piedmont Park for a free outdoor concert celebrating Atlanta as "The City in the Forest." Finan Jones conducts orchestral favorites by Beethoven, Mozart, Vivaldi and others, with Mara Davis serving as emcee. Seating on Oak Hill is first come, first served, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

📅COMING UP

Earlybirds Club Atlanta

Sept. 12

The Masquerade, Atlanta

Hit the dance floor from 6 to 10 p.m. at this early-evening party designed for women, trans and nonbinary guests who want a night out without staying out late. The event features music, dancing and a welcoming social atmosphere, with 10% of proceeds benefiting the Susie Lee Legacy Fund.

🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Dragon Con

Sept. 3-7

Downtown Atlanta

Dragon Con celebrates its 40th anniversary with five days of pop culture, cosplay, gaming, celebrity guests and more across downtown Atlanta. More than 75,000 fans are expected, with guests including Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, Sean Astin, Lena Headey and Edward James Olmos. The popular Dragon Con Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 and is free to the public.

Pioneer Days Festival

Sept. 4-7

Sam Smith Park, Cartersville

Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a family-friendly festival featuring carnival rides, arts and crafts, fair food, games and more. Admission is $10; children 10 and younger are free.

Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival

Sept. 4-6

Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain

Watch the sky light up during Labor Day weekend with hot air balloons, an illuminated Balloon Glow and fireworks over Robin Lake Beach. Daytime activities include face painting, caricature artists and more. Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for ages 4-12; balloon rides cost extra.

Marietta Art in the Park

Sept. 5-7

Historic Marietta Square, Marietta

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of this annual arts festival featuring 200 juried fine artists, live music, Chalk Spot and a kids' zone. This year's event also includes a collaborative graffiti mural and a U.S. flag textile art project honoring America's 250th anniversary. Admission is free.

House in the Park Music Festival

Sept. 6, noon-8 p.m.

Grant Park, Atlanta

Spend Sunday dancing in Grant Park with a lineup featuring Ramon Rawsoul, Kai Alce, Salah Ananse and DJ Kemit. Advance tickets are $25, with one child age 10 or younger admitted free with each adult ticket when reserved in advance. Bring chairs and blankets and settle in for an afternoon of house music.

📅COMING UP

Yellow Daisy Festival

Sept. 10-13

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Browse the work of more than 400 artists and makers at one of the Southeast’s largest arts and crafts festivals. The four-day event also features live music, a kids entrepreneur market, flower and plant garden, beer garden and more. Admission is free; $20 park parking fee applies.

Doc Holliday Festival

Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Griffin City Park, Griffin

Celebrate Griffin’s most famous son at the annual Doc Holliday Festival featuring Old West reenactments, a barbecue competition, vendors and more.

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

Sept. 12-13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

6100 Lake Forrest Drive NW, Sandy Springs

Spend the weekend browsing work from more than 100 artists at this outdoor arts festival featuring interactive art stations, live music, a kids play area and artists working in a variety of mediums.

Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade

Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

Adair Park II, Atlanta

Watch the Atlanta Beltline glow during a nighttime procession filled with colorful lanterns and giant illuminated puppets. Spectators can grab a spot along the route or bring a lantern and join the parade. Lineup begins at 7:15 p.m., with the parade stepping off at 8 p.m.

Atlanta Plant Fest

Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pittsburgh Yards, Atlanta

Shop for plants and mingle with fellow plant lovers at this outdoor festival featuring plant swapping, a live DJ, food and a full bar. The event is designed for everyone from beginning plant parents to experienced growers. RSVP is suggested.

Around the World in the DTL

Sept. 25, 5-10 p.m.; Sept. 26, 2-10 p.m.

Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville

Experience cultures from around the globe during this two-day celebration featuring international food, live music, performances, traditions and interactive activities in downtown Lawrenceville.

🍽️FOODIE EVENTS

Austell BBQ Blues and Brews

Sept. 5

Downtown Austell

Enjoy a day of barbecue, blues and brews with smoky favorites from local food vendors, refreshing drinks and live music. The community event also features local shopping and family-friendly entertainment.

Cinemark Bring Your Own Bucket Day

Sept. 6

Participating Cinemark theaters

Bring your most creative clean container and fill it with up to 400 ounces of movie theater popcorn for $5 during Cinemark's one-day Bring Your Own Bucket event. No movie ticket is required to take advantage of the deal.

📅COMING UP

Bats & Bites Ballpark Tour

Sept. 11

Truist Park, Atlanta

Get early access to Truist Park for a guided ballpark tour followed by food and drinks in the Outfield Market. Guests can meet a former Braves player, sample featured menu items and a signature beer or cocktail, then head to the outfield to watch batting practice — and maybe snag a home run ball.

Taste of Smyrna

Sept. 12

Village Green, Smyrna

Sample your way through some of Smyrna’s restaurants during a day of food, drinks, live music and family fun. Admission is free, with food samples available for $1-$10, plus a Kids Zone and beer garden.

Atlanta Foodie Festival

Sept. 19-20, noon-10 p.m.

Grant Park, Atlanta

Come hungry for a weekend packed with food trucks, desserts and drinks at the Atlanta Foodie Festival. The two-day event also features live DJs, vendors, photo opportunities and more.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

Love Island Reunion Watch Party

Aug. 31

Your 3rd Spot at The Works, Atlanta

Catch all the drama from the Love Island reunion on three massive projectors starting at 9 p.m. The $15 ticket includes a mimosa or mocktail and a one-hour Experience Pass for games including hoops, darts and shuffleboard. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. The event is 21+ and advance reservations are required for the $15 price. Walk-ins are subject to availability and the regular $28 entry fee.

Hamilton

Sept. 2-20

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The Broadway phenomenon returns to Atlanta with the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton told through a mix of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows Hamilton's rise and his fight for honor, love and a lasting legacy.

📅COMING UP

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Westside Market

Sept. 5 and Sept. 20

Beeline Boulevard at The Interlock, Atlanta

Hunt for one-of-a-kind finds from noon to 6 p.m. at this curated West Midtown market featuring vintage and consignment clothing, home goods, statement jewelry, handcrafted pieces and other treasures from local vendors.

Outside the Box at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Opens Sept. 5

Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Atlanta

Let kids turn ordinary cardboard into forts, bridges, towers and other imaginative creations while exploring engineering and problem-solving through play. This year’s exhibit also features seven original cardboard sculptures created by nearly 200 students from more than 10 Douglas County schools.

TinyCON

Sept. 5-6

Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Atlanta

Atlanta’s kid-focused convention returns with a K-Pop Demon Hunters twist, featuring themed crafts and performances by a trio of Huntrix cosplayers. Costumes and cosplay are encouraged. Sessions run from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10 for members and $25 for non-members.

Free museum admission with Museums on Us

Sept. 5-6

Seven participating museums in Atlanta and Cartersville

Bank of America debit and credit cardholders can get free general admission to seven Georgia museums during the Museums on Us weekend. Participating attractions include the High Museum of Art, Atlanta History Center, Center for Civil and Human Rights, Tellus Science Museum, Booth Western Art Museum, Savoy Automobile Museum and Bartow History Museum.

Museum of Flight Annual Open House & Fly-In Fundraiser

Sept. 6

Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport, Dallas

Spend the day surrounded by aviation history with warbird flyovers, helicopter rides and demonstrations, museum tours and the Detroit Flagship DC-3 on display. The family-friendly fundraiser also features military aircraft, guest speakers, food vendors and activities highlighting aviation.

Senoia PorchFest

Sept. 6

Downtown Senoia

Coweta County’s original PorchFest returns for its fifth year with its biggest lineup yet. The free festival runs from 3 to 10 p.m. and features live music across 27 stages set up on front porches and in neighborhood yards.

Free Dr. Praeger’s Sampling at CAMP Atlanta

Saturdays and Sundays throughout September, starting Sept. 5

CAMP Atlanta

Families can stop by CAMP Atlanta for free samples of Dr. Praeger’s kid-friendly favorites, including Pizza Stars and Broccoli Littles. The weekend sampling runs throughout September alongside CAMP’s immersive experiences, hands-on activities and play areas for kids.

📅COMING UP

The Healing Power of Hope and Art

Sept. 10

City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta, Newnan

Watch three local artists from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. create original chalk artwork inspired by hope, healing and cancer resilience. Visitors can hear the stories behind the pieces and add their own artwork or messages of hope during this interactive event.

Roots & Routes Storytelling Festival

Sept. 11-12

Southwest Arts Center, South Fulton

Celebrate the art of storytelling at this inaugural two-day festival featuring nationally recognized storytellers, regional performers, live concerts and interactive workshops. Events explore culture, history, poetry, music and personal storytelling, culminating in a Story Slam on Saturday. Registration is required.

🚗JEEP & CAR SHOWS

Labor Day Car Show

Sept. 4, 4-8 p.m.

Georgia Racing Hall of Fame, Dawsonville

Check out classic and specialty vehicles at the annual Labor Day Car Show, with vendors on site and free admission for spectators. Want to show off your own ride? Vehicle registration is $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event.

Caffeine & Octane Car Show

Sept. 6, 9-11:20 a.m.

Town Center at Cobb, Kennesaw

Check out cars of all makes and models at this popular monthly showcase. The event is free for spectators in the food court parking lot, and car owners can register to display their own vehicles for a fee.

⚾SPORTS

Gwinnett Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights

Sept. 1-6

Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

Catch the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, as they take on the Charlotte Knights during a six-game homestand. Tickets start at $9, with special promotions throughout the series and postgame fireworks Friday night, weather permitting.

Aflac Kickoff Game: Baylor vs. Auburn

Sept. 5, 3:30 p.m.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Kick off college football season as Baylor takes on Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Aflac Kickoff Game. Tickets start at $126, or fans can catch the nationally televised matchup on ABC.

WWE at State Farm Arena

Atlanta

State Farm Arena

WWE returns to State Farm Arena for a night of live professional wrestling action. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, with VIP packages also offered.

📅COMING UP

AEW: Rebel Heart Dynamite

Sept. 9

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

All Elite Wrestling brings its televised Dynamite event to Athens for a night of high-energy matches and hard-hitting action. The event will also honor original AEW roster member Tanea Brooks, known as Rebel, following her ALS diagnosis, with a portion of proceeds benefiting I AM ALS and Team Gleason.

Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Day Watch Party

Sept. 12

Highline Park at The Interlock, Atlanta

Get ready for college football beginning at 6 p.m. with a game day watch party featuring tailgating, pregame fun, food, cold drinks and plenty of team spirit as Georgia Tech takes on Tennessee.