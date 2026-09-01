Former Cornelia IT director arrested for forgery, theft

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The Brief Former Cornelia IT Director Jeremy Ron Dundore was arrested in Habersham County after a state probe linked him to stolen city funds. Authorities say Dundore stole over $95,000 from the city, leading to forgery and theft charges following an August arrest. Investigators are asking anyone with details to submit anonymous tips to help complete the active case.



A former city official faces criminal charges after state investigators linked him to the theft of tens of thousands of dollars from municipal funds.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested former Information Technology Director Jeremy Ron Dundore, 46, on Aug. 31 following an inquiry into missing municipal funds.

Dundore faces two counts of theft by deception and one count of first-degree forgery after agents determined he was responsible for stealing over $95,000 from Cornelia.

Local police initially requested state assistance on April 28 to investigate the financial discrepancies, leading to Dundore's arrest and booking into the Habersham County Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Officials have not revealed how the funds were taken or whether additional city employees were involved in the missing money.

The GBI has not detailed the specific acts that led to the forgery charge.

Prosecutors with the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will decide on formal court proceedings once agents complete the ongoing investigation.