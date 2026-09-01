Former Cornelia IT director arrested for forgery, theft
CORNELIA, Ga. - A former city official faces criminal charges after state investigators linked him to the theft of tens of thousands of dollars from municipal funds.
What we know:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested former Information Technology Director Jeremy Ron Dundore, 46, on Aug. 31 following an inquiry into missing municipal funds.
Dundore faces two counts of theft by deception and one count of first-degree forgery after agents determined he was responsible for stealing over $95,000 from Cornelia.
Local police initially requested state assistance on April 28 to investigate the financial discrepancies, leading to Dundore's arrest and booking into the Habersham County Detention Center.
What we don't know:
Officials have not revealed how the funds were taken or whether additional city employees were involved in the missing money.
The GBI has not detailed the specific acts that led to the forgery charge.
Prosecutors with the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will decide on formal court proceedings once agents complete the ongoing investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which detailed the arrest charges, financial loss estimates and case background in a public release.