Man charged in Atlanta bank robbery had U.S. Marshals warrant
ATLANTA - Police arrested a 38-year-old man on Aug. 25 after officers quickly surrounded a bank during an active robbery in Buckhead.
What we know:
Investigators said the incident began around 10:09 a.m. when officers received a call about a robbery in progress at 2204 Peachtree Road NW.
Officers set up a perimeter around the building immediately after arriving at the scene.
About five minutes later, the suspect walked out of the location, and officers took him into custody without incident, according to police.
Investigators said the suspect, identified as Kevin Simons, passed a note to a bank employee demanding $25,000.
Authorities charged Simons with robbery and discovered he also had an active warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service.
First responders transported him to the Fulton County Jail, and no one was hurt during the incident.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding the specific nature of the U.S. Marshals Service warrant.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who explained how we got it through an official police statement.