Man charged in Atlanta bank robbery had U.S. Marshals warrant

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The Brief Atlanta Police arrested Kevin Simons, 38, following an alleged morning bank robbery on Peachtree Road NW. Officers surrounded the building within minutes after a suspect demanded $25,000 from a bank employee. Authorities transported Simons to the Fulton County Jail where he faces a robbery charge and an active U.S. Marshals warrant.



Police arrested a 38-year-old man on Aug. 25 after officers quickly surrounded a bank during an active robbery in Buckhead.

What we know:

Investigators said the incident began around 10:09 a.m. when officers received a call about a robbery in progress at 2204 Peachtree Road NW.

Officers set up a perimeter around the building immediately after arriving at the scene.

About five minutes later, the suspect walked out of the location, and officers took him into custody without incident, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Kevin Simons, passed a note to a bank employee demanding $25,000.

Authorities charged Simons with robbery and discovered he also had an active warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service.

First responders transported him to the Fulton County Jail, and no one was hurt during the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific nature of the U.S. Marshals Service warrant.