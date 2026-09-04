Coaches, players suspended after Rockdale football brawl

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The Brief The head football coaches at Rockdale County and Heritage high schools have each been suspended for one game following a pregame fight on Aug. 28. Players from both teams have also been suspended, and the Georgia High School Association fined both schools. The penalties can be appealed, while the school district continues its investigation into what led to the altercation.



The Georgia High School Association has handed down suspensions and fines after a fight between two Rockdale County high school football teams forced officials to cancel their game before it even began.

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What we know:

The head football coaches at Rockdale County High School and Heritage High School have each been suspended for one game, according to the GHSA.

Multiple players from both teams have also been suspended, although the association has not disclosed their names or the number of players facing discipline.

Both schools were also fined. The amount of the fines has not been released.

Fight broke out during pregame warmups

The penalties stem from an altercation on Aug. 28, when Rockdale County's Bulldogs were scheduled to host Heritage's Patriots at Rockdale County High School.

The fight broke out on the field during pregame warmups. Officials ultimately canceled the game before kickoff.

It remains unclear what sparked the confrontation or whether anyone was injured.

The matchup was a non-region game, and officials have not said whether it will be rescheduled.

Schools can appeal GHSA penalties

The GHSA said the disciplinary ruling remains subject to appeal. Both schools have seven days to challenge the penalties.

The suspensions mean the head coaches and affected players will miss their teams' next games unless the penalties are changed through the appeals process.

District investigation continues

Rockdale County Public Schools launched its own investigation following the fight.

Superintendent Stephanie Johnson said the district would review the circumstances and hold accountable anyone found to have violated district policies, athletic codes of conduct or expectations for student behavior.

"While we recognize the disappointment this decision may cause for our student-athletes, coaches, families, and supporters, the safety and well-being of everyone involved must remain our highest priority," Johnson said. "The behavior displayed does not reflect the values of sportsmanship, respect, and integrity that we expect from all participants representing our schools and community."

Johnson said athletics should help develop character, leadership, teamwork and discipline and warned that acts of aggression, intimidation and unsportsmanlike conduct would not be tolerated.

The district has not announced whether it will impose additional disciplinary action beyond the penalties issued by the GHSA.