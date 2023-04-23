Person shot by police officer near downtown Atlanta bus station

Atlanta Police are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer at the Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta on Forsyth Street SW.

Several police cars and crime scene tape can be seen at the scene. Police are also keeping people away from the area.

The police officer was not injured. One person was shot and is being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The shooting took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called into investigate, which is normal procedure.

No official information has been released by the police department.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.