Ex-Atlanta police officer indicted on rape charge in Cherokee County

A grand jury has indicted a former Atlanta police officer on charges he raped a woman in her Acworth apartment.

The heavily redacted case report from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office only says a woman reported that she was raped on Jan. 31.

Authorities later identified 32-year-old APD officers and Marietta resident Lionel Dely, charging him with rape.

According to investigators, Dely told his victim he was conducting an investigation and needed to search her apartment.

After the woman let him in, deputies say he assaulted her.

Lionel Dely (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that Dely was not there on official business, saying he "intentionally violated the terms of his oath to obey the law."

Dely had been an Atlanta police officer since 2015 until he was suspended without pay and ultimately fired.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Dely on charges of rape and violating his oath.

His first court hearing is set for June 15. Until then, he remains in the Cherokee County Jail without bond.

FOX 5 reached out to Dely's lawyer for comment and did not get a response.