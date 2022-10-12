Atlanta police looking for suspect in top drug bust in department's history

article

After one of the biggest drug busts in Atlanta Police Department's history, officers said they are now searching for the man they believe is responsible for trafficking it.

Police said they seized 65.663 kilograms of cocaine, 2.138 kilograms of black tar heroin, 1,610 grams of marijuana and $127,700 in cash when they searched the Centennial Park apartment of 43-year-old Jeffrey Freeman on Sept. 21.

The narcotics alone were estimated to be worth over $1.7 million.

On Oct. 4, investigators said they found another apartment belonging to the suspect.

A search at that property resulted in the recovery of $89,000 in cash, two money counting machines and ‘other pieces of evidence’, according to police.

Freeman is wanted for trafficking both cocaine and heroine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and forgery.

Investigators are asking for the public's help with any tips that could lead to Freeman's arrest.