Atlanta police issue Mattie's call for 74-year-old man last seen in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are looking for a man who went missing on Saturday evening and is diagnosed with dementia.

Police said 74-year-old Richard Hawk was last seen on Rambling Drive in Southwest Atlanta at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police released a photo of what Hawk was last seen wearing. He appears to be wearing a t-shirt with dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. Police think he may be wearing a baseball cap with the Ford logo on it.

Police said he is partially bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hawk's whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

