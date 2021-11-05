Atlanta police investigating allegations fan was raped at Harry Styles concert

article

Atlanta police say they are investigating an allegation that a teenager was sexually assaulted during Harry Styles' concert at State Farm Arena.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Screenshots of an alleged conversation between a 16-year-old girl and State Farm Arena spread on social media. In the conversations, the teenager says she was followed by a man during the concert and that he assaulted her while Harry Styles was on stage.

Throughout all this, the screenshots show the alleged victim saying that security did nothing to stop the man from harassing her and "continuously put me on hold" when she called the stadium to report what happened.

Atlanta police confirmed with FOX 5 that they are aware of the allegation and have been working with the State Farm Arena security team to contact the victim.

At this point in their investigation, however, they say that have not found "no veracity" in the allegation.

"We have not been contacted by the victim, any member of her family, or any other law enforcement agency with knowledge of the alleged incident," the APD said in a statement.

Officials say they are continuing to work to contact the victim and conduct an investigation into the allegations.

In a statement, a spokesperson for State Farm Arena called the social media posts a "hoax" from a "fake social media account" using "doctored screenshots."

You can read the whole statement from State Farm Arena below.

"It is apparent that an internet hoax has taken aim at State Farm Arena. Recent posts on social media alleged a criminal incident occurred at State Farm Arena during an event last week. Allegations of this nature are extremely serious and with the safety of our guests a top priority, a deliberate investigation was undertaken that included the Atlanta Police Department, a thorough review of video from the event and comprehensive examination of social media accounts propagating the allegation. Through these processes, it was confirmed that the claim originated from a fake social media account posting doctored screenshots of an exchange with our State Farm Arena account that never occurred. Subsequent posts regarding the supposed incident have largely been sourced to fake accounts or ‘bots’. We thank APD for their partnership throughout this process."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS