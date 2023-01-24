Atlanta police search for suspect wanted in October homicide

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a homicide at 657 Boulevard in northeast Atlanta. Investigators say the suspect they are searching for shot and killed a man on Oct. 27, 2022.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance driving a white Mercedes and wearing a white hooded sweater.

Police are now sharing the video in hopes that someone recognizes the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta hotline at 404-577-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation.