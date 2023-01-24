Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta police search for suspect wanted in October homicide

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
NE Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Suspect wanted in Atlanta October homicide caught on surveillance

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit released this video of a suspect they are searching for in connection to a homicide that took place in northeast Atlanta on Oct. 27, 2022.

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a homicide at 657 Boulevard in northeast Atlanta. Investigators say the suspect they are searching for shot and killed a man on Oct. 27, 2022.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance driving a white Mercedes and wearing a white hooded sweater.

Police are now sharing the video in hopes that someone recognizes the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta hotline at 404-577-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation.