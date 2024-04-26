Man shot by neighbor during fight at SW Atlanta home, police say

article

Police are searching for the gunman in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta home overnight.

Officials say they responded to reports of a shooting at around 1 a.m. at a home on the 1900 block of County Line Road.

At the scene, investigators found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is reportedly still in critical condition.

After interviewing the victim's girlfriend, officials say they learned the man had been shot while arguing with a neighbor, who had fled before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.