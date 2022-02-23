Suspect arrested, charged after deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta

A suspect connected to the murder of a 21-year-old man in mid-February has been arrested and charged, Atlanta Police announced Wednesday.

Officers went to 991 Delowe Dr. SW on February 14 around 12:40 a.m. and found De’Andrea Franklin Hall suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police secured arrest warrants on February 19 against Cleveland Lamont Williams.

Williams is charged with felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

