Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Atlanta Police arrest fugitive wanted for 2021 murder

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Tyrik Bush was arrested in connection to the April 2nd, 2021, shooting death of Michael Bowden at 1218 Joseph E Boone Blvd. NW. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of Michael Bowden has been found and arrested, the Atlanta Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police found Bowden suffering from a gunshot wound at 1218 Joseph Blvd. NW. on April 2, 2021. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, authorities said.

Investigators later secured arrest warrants for Tyrik Bush in connection to the homicide. 

After learning Bush was in the northwest Atlanta area, he was arrested on March 24.

The Secret Service assisted in Bush's capture.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE