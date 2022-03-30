Atlanta Police arrest fugitive wanted for 2021 murder

article

A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of Michael Bowden has been found and arrested, the Atlanta Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police found Bowden suffering from a gunshot wound at 1218 Joseph Blvd. NW. on April 2, 2021. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, authorities said.

Investigators later secured arrest warrants for Tyrik Bush in connection to the homicide.

After learning Bush was in the northwest Atlanta area, he was arrested on March 24.

The Secret Service assisted in Bush's capture.

