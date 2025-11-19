Atlanta police arrest convicted felon in deadly Middleton Road shooting

article

The Brief Atlanta police arrested Georgio Glover, a convicted felon, in a northwest Atlanta homicide case. Glover faces murder, felony murder and multiple firearm and assault charges. The November 12 shooting killed a 36-year-old man and the motive remains unknown.



Atlanta police say a convicted felon wanted in a deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side has been arrested.

What we know:

APD Homicide Investigators, working with the Fugitive Unit and Zone 4 Crime Suppression Unit, took Georgio Glover into custody on Tuesday.

Glover was booked into the Fulton County Jail without incident.

Police said Glover is charged with murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and false statements.

Dig deeper:

According to APD, Glover has 18 arrest cycles that include possession of marijuana, simple battery, aggravated assault, robbery, firearm possession, probation violation, murder, battery against a pregnant female, cruelty to children, terroristic threats and gang charges.

Image 1 of 20 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting outside a home on Middleton Road NW, where a 35-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital on Nov. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

The backstory:

The charges stem from a shooting on Nov. 12 at 3021 Middleton Road NW on Atlanta’s northwest side.

Officers answered a call around 6:18 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital but later died of his injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name, what type of weapon was used or how many shots were fired.

What's next:

Homicide investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. The case remains open.