35-year-old man killed in northwest Atlanta shooting
Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting outside a home on Middleton Road NW, where a 35-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital on Nov. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Wednesday evening in the city’s northwest side.
What we know:
Officers were called around 6:18 p.m. to the Commons apartment complex located at 3021 Middleton Road NW after receiving reports of a person shot, according to the Atlanta Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led to the shooting, whether any suspects have been identified or arrested, or if a weapon was recovered.
Investigators have also not released the victim’s name or described a possible motive.
What's next:
Investigators with the Homicide Unit are now working to determine what led to the shooting.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.