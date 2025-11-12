35-year-old man killed in northwest Atlanta shooting

Image 1 of 20 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting outside a home on Middleton Road NW, where a 35-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital on Nov. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 35-year-old man died after being shot Wednesday evening on Middleton Road NW in northwest Atlanta. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds around 6:18 p.m. and took him to a hospital, where he died. Police have not identified any suspects, released the victim’s name, or determined a motive.



Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Wednesday evening in the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

Officers were called around 6:18 p.m. to the Commons apartment complex located at 3021 Middleton Road NW after receiving reports of a person shot, according to the Atlanta Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting, whether any suspects have been identified or arrested, or if a weapon was recovered.

Investigators have also not released the victim’s name or described a possible motive.

What's next:

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are now working to determine what led to the shooting.