Atlanta PD looking for man who allegedly broke into Jonesboro Food Mart

article

The Atlanta Police Department's Burglary Unit is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a person involved in a business burglary at the Jonesboro Road Food Mart located at 1553 Jonesboro Road SE.

Officers arrived at the scene around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 24 to find that two unidentified males had entered the store after hours by exploiting a hole near the air conditioner. The perpetrators, having gained unauthorized access, proceeded to loot various items including cigarettes/cigarillos, lighters, lottery tickets, and cash from the register. The entire incident was captured on surveillance camera, with one of the suspects caught on video emptying the cash register. The duo managed to flee the premises before the arrival of law enforcement.

Individuals with any information related to the case are encouraged to submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). It is important to note that tipsters do not need to disclose their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.